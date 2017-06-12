5 children, 3 adults injured in crash involving school bus and motorcycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Eight people, including children, were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Emergency crews remain on the scene Monday at 109th and Michigan. According to the Chicago Fire Department, five children and three adults were injured.

0644 EMS Plan 1 @ 10900 S Michigan, CFD is on scene for a school bus vs motorcycle with injuries. At present 3 Adults 5 children injured. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 12, 2017

Chicago police were able to confirm that the driver of the motorcycle was transferred to Christ Hospital.

At least some of the other victims were transferred to Roseland Community Hospital.

No word yet on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

SkyCam9 is over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.