5 dead, 8 wounded, youngest victim 15-year-old boy in city shootings

CHICAGO -- Five people are dead, eight others wounded in shooting across the city Monday night.

The latest shooting victim died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, he was a 15-year-old boy, identified as Julio Ceasar Garcia-Lara.

He was shot on what's turned out to be an extremely violent day in the city.

The final fatal shooting involving Garcia-Lara happened at 58th and Pulaski around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say Garcia-Lara was riding in the backseat of a red Chevy Trailblazer when he was hit in the back of the head and back by gunfire.

Police say the bullets came from a White Dodge Charger that was traveling behind the trailblazer.

Earlier that night, a man in his 20's died after being shot in the neck and leg at 83rd and Elizabeth. He was one of two people shot there around 8:15 p.m.

Also Monday, three people at 15th and Kildare were shot. Police say a 20-year-old man, known to have gang ties, died after being shot in a vehicle.

This latest violence comes as Chicago closes down an especially violent weekend, At least 43 people shot. Of the 43 shot, 6 people have died.