Evan F. Moore discusses Colin Kaepernick, NBA Finals on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Over the past few months, a number of his articles have focused on a quarterback in the NFL who many in the world of sports have an opinion.

Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem protest in 2016, in which he took a knee during the playing of the song before 49erse games, earned both praise and scorn from fans. He did so to raise awareness for a number of injustices in America which grabbed the headlines over the past year.

Ten months later, Kaepernick remains a free agent and without a team for the 2017 season. Many have speculated that his protest would bring unwanted controversy to the team, hence he's remained unsigned as OTAs finish up for most teams.

Evan F. Moore has documented some of Kapernick's attempts to get back in the NFL while also trying to contribute to the community in hopes of fixing some of the problems which he protested about in Chicago and elsewhere.

The Rolling Stone writer discussed his thoughts on Kaepernick on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. To hear Evan's discussion on that and the NBA Finals, click on the video above or below.