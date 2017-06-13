FeedonThis: Finding a spark for the Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On Tuesday night, it appears that Joe Maddon found a spark.

Anthony Rizzo stepped up to the plate as a leadoff hitter for the first time in his Cubs career and smacked a 450-foot homer to dead center field to give the Cubs the lead and set the tone for a 14-3 blowout of the Mets.

Will this last? Can the Cubs find the magic from last year, getting the consistent hitting and starting pitching that won them a World Series?

That was part of a discussion with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Tuesday's Sports Feed. That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Free stuff for a pair of athletes were apart of Social Fodder on Tuesday - and even the studio crew got a shout out.

