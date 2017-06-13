Lester Wiltfong discusses Bears’ mini camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's almost time to say goodbye to the Bears - for at least a little while.

The team's three-day mandatory mini-camp is the last thing they'll have before a quick summer vacation. By the end of July, it's off the Bourbonnais for training camp to start the 2017 season.

Meanwhile the team still has plenty of questions surrounding a number of key positions, ones that won't get answered this week and maybe not till late in the 2017 season.

Lester Wiltfong, the editor of "Windy City Gridiron" made another appearance on Sports Feed Sunday to discuss the team as the OTA period comes to an end.

