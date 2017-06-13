Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
Chicago area to see several days of rain
-
Hot days stick around
-
-
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Storms usher in cooler weather
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
-
Warm week with storms possible
-
Mild weather to follow snowy days
-
Strong winds cause damage, close roads in Chicago