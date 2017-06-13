Singer and YouTube star Austin Jones charged with child porn in Chicago

CHICAGO — Singer and social media star Austin Jones is in federal custody as he faces two counts of production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago confirmed Tuesday.

Originally of suburban Bloomingdale, the 24-year-old Jones was arrested Monday night at O’Hare Airport. Jones appeared in federal court Tuesday, and federal prosecutors are expected to argue he’s a flee risk at his bond hearing Wednesday.

Jones is popular on social media and particularly on YouTube, where his cover versions of popular songs have millions of views. He recently completed a short European tour, and last performed in the U.S. at Durty Nellie’s in Palatine, IL on Dec. 16.

About to go on stage, but hi I miss you pic.twitter.com/O0zpaQF9KX — Austin Jones (@iAmAustinJones) June 11, 2017

Jones came under fire on social media in 2015 after another YouTube star called him out for asking his fans to submit “twerking” videos. Jones has over 500,000 subscribers on his channel.

“There were never any nudes – never any physical contact. It never happened,” he said in a video titled “Setting the Record Straight.”

Jones faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if he is convicted. He will have to pay for his own defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.