Trump talks health care, jobs during visit to Milwaukee area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc -- President Donald Trump was in Wisconsin Tuesday highlighting the stories of people whose health care premiums have skyrocketed as he tries to push a GOP replacement plan.

Trump met with what the White House has been referring to as "victims" of former President Barack Obama's health care law after landing in Milwaukee.

Trump says too many people have been forced off their insurance plans or forced to pay more.

He says, "These citizens deserve so much better."

President Trump also said Tuesday he wants every high school in America to offer apprenticeship programs.

Trump spoke at a round table conversation at Waukesha County Technical College in Wisconsin that he loves the "name Apprentice" — a reference to the reality television show he used to host.

The round table included students, local CEOS and officials including the superintendent of the Waukesha School District.

Trump also took a tour of the school that included a stop at a classroom filled with tool and die machines. He's with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The White House says apprenticeships could match workers with millions of open jobs. But the administration is reluctant to devote more taxpayer money to the effort.

He'll also be delivering remarks at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker before heading back to Washington.