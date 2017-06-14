Heat and humidity last all week
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Temps bounce up and down all week
-
We could see record heat this weekend
-
Warm and humid weather ends the week
-
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
-
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Windy, chilly and wet for the rest of the week
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
Cold air returns later this week
-
Sunny and warmer week ahead
-
-
Roller Coaster week of temps rolls on
-
Warm weekend to be followed by mild week
-
Warm week with storms possible