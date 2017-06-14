Manhunt underway in Bridgeview for suspect in high-speed chase, armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEVIEW - A massive local, state and federal manhunt took place overnight in Bridgeview.

FBI agents were following three men in a minivan who were involved in an armed robbery on Burbank and Chase. The suspects took off at high speed and crashed on a Tri-state ramp at 95th and Harlem. The men ditched their vehicle and fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood.

A nearby mosque was locked down and police ordered worshipers to stay inside for four hours, for their own safety. The suspects were believed to be armed.

The mosque president told WGN that police told him the suspects had a machine gun.

Police had their own heavy artillery. Local, county, state and federal authorities were all at the scene but it is understood that Bridgeview police are taking the lead in the investigation.

Two of the men were captured and authorities are using their full resources to try and find the third.

The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.