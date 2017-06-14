Congressman Steve Scalise among those shot at baseball practice in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- There are reports of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va.

The Republican Congressional Baseball Team Congress was practicing at the time, and at least one congressman was shot.

WGN's sister station in Richmond, Va., reports that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was the congressman shot. He is from Louisiana.

Congressional aides were also shot. The shooter is in police custody.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says both the president and the vice president are aware

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.