Rabbi makes plea for thief to return stolen religious items

CHICAGO -- A Bucktown rabbi is making a plea to the thief who broke into his car over the weekend and stole several of his personal religious items.

Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz said someone stole a prayer shawl and two sets of leather boxes with scriptures inside.

It happened while the van was parked in the 1600 block of North Milwaukee.

Those boxes were inside a pouch and the thief may have thought it contained jewels or a laptop.

To the rabbi, the stolen items were much more valuable.

The rabbi says whoever stole the items can drop them off at City Soles in the 1600 block of North Milwaukee. He says he just wants them back, no questions asked.