Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Chicago area

Posted 12:54 PM, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, June 14, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago area until 8PM

CHICAGO --- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. CDT for the following Illinois counties:

  • Boone
  • Bureau
  • Carroll
  • Cook
  • De Kalb
  • DuPage
  • Ford
  • Fulton
  • Grundy
  • Hancock
  • Henderson
  • Henry
  • Iroquois
  • Jo Daviess
  • Kane
  • Kankakee
  • Kendall
  • Knox
  • Lake
  • La salle
  • Lee
  • Livingston
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • McDonough
  • McHenry
  • McLean
  • Mercer
  • Ogle
  • Peoria
  • Putnam
  • Rock Island
  • Schuyler
  • Stark
  • Stephenson
  • Tazewell
  • Warren
  • Whiteside
  • Will
  • Winnebago
  • Woodford

Indiana counties included are:

  • Benton
  • Jasper
  • Lake
  • Newton
  • Porter

Wisconsin counties included are:

  • Adams
  • Brown
  • Calumet
  • Columbia
  • Crawford
  • Dane
  • Dodge
  • Door
  • Florence
  • Fond du Lac
  • Forest
  • Grant
  • Green
  • Green Lake
  • Iowa
  • Jefferson
  • Juneau
  • Kenosha
  • Kewaunee
  • Lafayette
  • Langlade
  • Lincoln
  • Manitowoc
  • Marathon
  • Marinette
  • Marquette
  • Menominee
  • Milwaukee
  • Monroe
  • Oconto
  • Outagamie
  • Ozaukee
  • Portage
  • Racine
  • Richland
  • Rock
  • Sauk
  • Shawano
  • Sheboygan
  • Vernon
  • Walworth
  • Washington
  • Waukesha
  • Waupaca
  • Waushara
  • Winnebago
  • Wood

