Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Chicago area

CHICAGO --- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. CDT for the following Illinois counties:

Boone

Bureau

Carroll

Cook

De Kalb

DuPage

Ford

Fulton

Grundy

Hancock

Henderson

Henry

Iroquois

Jo Daviess

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

Knox

Lake

La salle

Lee

Livingston

Marshall

Mason

McDonough

McHenry

McLean

Mercer

Ogle

Peoria

Putnam

Rock Island

Schuyler

Stark

Stephenson

Tazewell

Warren

Whiteside

Will

Winnebago

Woodford

Indiana counties included are:

Benton

Jasper

Lake

Newton

Porter

Wisconsin counties included are:

Adams

Brown

Calumet

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Door

Florence

Fond du Lac

Forest

Grant

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Jefferson

Juneau

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Lafayette

Langlade

Lincoln

Manitowoc

Marathon

Marinette

Marquette

Menominee

Milwaukee

Monroe

Oconto

Outagamie

Ozaukee

Portage

Racine

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Shawano

Sheboygan

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

This is a developing story. Go to wgntv.com/weather for the latest.