Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Chicago area

CHICAGO --- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. CDT for the following Illinois counties:
- Boone
- Bureau
- Carroll
- Cook
- De Kalb
- DuPage
- Ford
- Fulton
- Grundy
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Henry
- Iroquois
- Jo Daviess
- Kane
- Kankakee
- Kendall
- Knox
- Lake
- La salle
- Lee
- Livingston
- Marshall
- Mason
- McDonough
- McHenry
- McLean
- Mercer
- Ogle
- Peoria
- Putnam
- Rock Island
- Schuyler
- Stark
- Stephenson
- Tazewell
- Warren
- Whiteside
- Will
- Winnebago
- Woodford
Indiana counties included are:
- Benton
- Jasper
- Lake
- Newton
- Porter
Wisconsin counties included are:
- Adams
- Brown
- Calumet
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Dane
- Dodge
- Door
- Florence
- Fond du Lac
- Forest
- Grant
- Green
- Green Lake
- Iowa
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Kenosha
- Kewaunee
- Lafayette
- Langlade
- Lincoln
- Manitowoc
- Marathon
- Marinette
- Marquette
- Menominee
- Milwaukee
- Monroe
- Oconto
- Outagamie
- Ozaukee
- Portage
- Racine
- Richland
- Rock
- Sauk
- Shawano
- Sheboygan
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- Waushara
- Winnebago
- Wood
This is a developing story. Go to wgntv.com/weather for the latest.