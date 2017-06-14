Summer storms blow through Chicagoland causing flooding, damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong storms moved through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and dropped heavy rains and strong winds.

Hail was reported in several areas and trees and power lines were downed throughout many suburbs.

Heavy damage was reported in Evanston throughout the area of Ackerman Park.Trees 100 years old or more have fallen onto homes only slightly less in age.

ComEd crews work to restore power to many homes.

Evanston Hospital reported damage to their roof.

Crystal Lake experienced widespread flooding.Property and trees were also damaged in Somonauk, Illinois.