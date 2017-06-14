Illinois man identified as suspect in Virginia baseball shooting reportedly dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The man who opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in Virginia, has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Ill.

He has reportedly died. President Donald Trump said Wednesday, “Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime and the assailant has now died from his injuries.”

According to the Washington Post, Hodgkinson owns a home inspection business. The Post says records show his business license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed.

He was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, according to online records in St. Clair County, Ill. However, the Post says those charges were dismissed.

The Post also talked to an acquaintance of Hodgkinson. He tells them that they went to Iowa to campaign for Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Hodgkinson is described as a “passionate progressive” and showed no signs of violence.

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued this statement about the shooting: “Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police officers who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the congressional police force are among those who were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.