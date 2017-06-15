FeedonThis: A new “Truth or Trash” segment on Sports Feed concerns the Bears, NBA and the Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Are they telling the truth - or just producing some favorable spin?

That's what Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were seeking to find out during Thursday's Sports Feed during the latest edition of "Truth or Trash."

Will John Fox create an offensive package just to get Mitchell Trubisky on the field? Is LeBron serious about saying he didn't play for a superteam? Is Anthony Rizzo the greatest leadoff hitter ever - after two games?

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Leonard Floyd spoke to the media for the first time this offseason and he had some revealing things to say about his recovery from a concussion towards the end of the 2016 season.

That along with some questions about the team as they end their OTA season were part of a discussion on Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Sixty-five games into the season and the Cubs' ups and downs continue.

For a team that was consistently good a year ago, the fortunes have changed a bit in 2017. After being 25 games over .500 a year ago, the Cubs are floundering a bit at 32-33 and still looking for the magic that was part of the 2016 season.

Josh and Jarrett discussed that in the video above.