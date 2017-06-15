× IDOT to shut down projects if state budget doesn’t get passed this month

CHICAGO — State budget gridlock is about to have an impact on the roads.

The Sun-Times reports that IDOT plans to shut down projects, across the state, if there’s no budget by the end of the month.

Contractors are being told to be ready to shut down.

Roadwork projects were also threatened by last year’s budget fight until a last-minute stopgap plan was passed.

Analysts predict the state’s bond rating will be lowered to junk status if it has no budget by July.