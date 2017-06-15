Oscar Lopez Rivera back in Chicago for Puerto Rican People’s Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Oscar Lopez Rivera was back in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood where he lived in his teen years after moving from Puerto Rico and before being drafted and serving in Vietnam in the mid to late 60's.

This weekend he will be the Marshall in the Puerto Rican People's Parade.

He lead a walking tour of his old neighborhood Thursday where he is credited for helping to create schools and health centers after returning from the war.

It marked his first extended visit to Chicago since President Obama commuted his sentence in January he was released from prison in May after serving 35 years in federal prison.

In 1981 Rivera Lopez was convicted of seditious conspiracy and armed robbery. He declared himself a political prisoner.

Lopez Rivera was a leader in the FALN., a paramilitary organization that advocated the independence of Puerto Rico.

The FALN was responsible for more than 120 bomb attacks in the 70's according to the FBI.

In some bombings, people were killed.

In 1977, the FALN set off a bomb on the fifth floor of the Cook County building near the mayor and board president's offices. No one was hurt.

Rivera Lopez is only in town for a short stay but he will be back at the end of August when Lynn Manuel Miranda will honor him by reprising his lead role in Hamilton.