Woman followed into building, sexually assaulted in middle of the day

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment building in the middle of the day.

Police say the 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Irving Park near Kimball in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a Hispanic man followed her into her building, pulled out a knife, knocked her down and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 30-years-old, approximately 6’1, 210 pounds with dark hair worn in a bun. He was wearing a black t-shirt, tan cargo shorts and black slip on sandals.

Earlier this month, Chicago police sent out an alert about a series of other sexual crimes that happened at the end of May in Albany Park. The suspect in those crimes was a Hispanic man between 25-40 who on three separate occasions attempted to lure teenage girls to his vehicle and then exposed himself.

In a fourth incident, a man approached a 30-year-old woman on foot in the 4300 block of North Spaulding and touched her midsection through her clothing then ran away.

Residents in the area are hoping for an increased police presence to put an end to the recent increase in crime.