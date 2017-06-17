15-year-old shot in the head, over 10 wounded by gun violence over a few hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In just a matter of hours more than 10 people were injured in a rash of shootings Saturday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, two teens were standing outside on the 5500 block of S. Shields Ave. around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when offenders on foot approached and fired shots before fleeing in a silver sedan. The 15-year-old suffered wounds to the head and face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The second teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was taken by family to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody.

Two other teens were shot around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of west Chicago. Relatives say among them was 16-year-old Melinda Russell, who just finished her junior year at Rowe-Clark Math and Science Academy. She was shot in the leg.

An 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were shot in theLogan Square neighborhood near the 3000 block of West Wabansia around 7:21 p.m. and were taken to hospitals in stable conditions.

Later Saturday night, around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of west 44th St. two men and a woman - all in their 30's - were injured in what investigators said may be connected to a shooting an hour earlier about a mile away that left a 32-year-old man dead.

No word from police on whether arrests have been made in any of these shootings.