3 charged in playground shooting during school picnic that injured 2 girls

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged an 18-year-old man and two teens in connection with a shooting that injured two girls during a picnic celebrating the end of the school year on the South Side Friday afternoon.

Police say students and teachers were celebrating at the Warren Elementary School playground on the 9200 block of S. Jeffery Ave. when three suspended male students tried to attend, but were kicked out by security.

Then around 1:40 p.m., someone in a black car opened fire on the suspended students, and when they ran back to the picnic, they drew the fire towards the celebration. 13-year-old Dakayla Hart was shot in the hand, and a 7-year-old girl was hit in the leg. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say three males, a 16- and 17-year-old and 18-year-old Raekwon Hudson, have been charged with four felonies including two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting. The teens were not identified because they are minors. Police said the three were found inside a stolen car and taken into custody.