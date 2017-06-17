4 shot, 2 critically injured in South Austin

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded – two critically – during a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and chest around 4:36 p.m. on the 100 block of N. Latrobe Ave. They were both transported by rescue personnel in critical condition, the man to Loretto Hospital and the woman to Stroger Hospital.

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The police have not provided additional details as of yet, and Area North detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.