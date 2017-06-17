Frank Lloyd Wright’s newly-restored Unity Temple reopens its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- The first day of a new life for the centuries-old Unity Temple arrived Saturday after a four-year, $25 million effort restored and modernized the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece.

"Unity Temple was frank lloyd wright’s first major building and arguably, his most revolutionary," said Rev. Alan Taylor.

The temple's Unitarian Universalist congregation took on the restoration effort of the national landmark, eventually relocating for two years during the construction. Modern amenities like air conditioning were added while key components were cleaned and replaced.

"This is just a different space now," said Brad White, Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. "All the wood work was removed and cleaned and replaced."