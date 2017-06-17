Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Chicagoland area

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Chicagoland area in effect until 1 a.m. CT.

The affected areas include 18 Illinois counties, including Cook County, as well as DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will in northeast Illinois; Livingston in central Illinois; Ford and Iroquois in east central Illinois; Boone DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in north central Illinois.

Affected cities include Chicago nieghborhoods of Douglas Park, Humboldt Park, Hyde Park Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Logan Square, as well as Aurora, DeKalb, Dixon, Joliet, Kankakee, Morris, Oregon, Oswego, Ottawa, Piper City, Pontiac, Watseka, and Wheaton.