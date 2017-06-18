Aurora police detail standoff with burglars in home with ‘large cache of loaded guns’

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police released details Sunday of what happened during a five-hour standoff that followed a burglary gone awry Saturday where suspects barricaded themselves inside a home with a “large cache of loaded guns.”

The department shared the story in a Facebook post Sunday.

Authorities say it all began after neighbors called 911 to report men attempting to break into a house after they were allegedly seen walking to the back of the home and attempting to kick in the rear door.

Responding officers questioned two women in a Honda Accord parked nearby, police said, and after a sergeant looking for signs of forced entry saw someone peek out the door, officers surrounded the house.

When 911 operators called the homeowner, police say he told officials “he had a large cache of loaded guns of all types and sizes inside the house that were unsecured.”

After two men inside the home refused to leave, police say a lengthy standoff began, during which the suspects pointed guns at officers; at one point an officer fired back but did not hit anyone. Then after police shot gas canisters into the house, police say two men inside surrendered around 11 p.m.

The two women who were in the car, ages 24 and 25, and the two men arrested after exiting the house, ages 22 and 23, are in custody and charges are pending.

Police said the two men were being hospitalized under police guard Sunday for cuts likely sustained while breaking windows, but the injuries aren’t considered life threatening. No police officers were injured.