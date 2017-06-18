Elderly couple fatally stabbed in Austin neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating the death of an elderly couple.

They were found fatally stabbed in their apartment in the Austin neighborhood this morning. Early reports indicate one of the couple's son's discovered the bodies.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. LeClaire and discovered an elderly couple had been stabbed to death. The first victim a man in his early 60s, the other, his 69-year-old wife. Police say each had multiple stab wounds.

They say a family member -- possibly the couple's son -- returned home and discovered the bodies and called police. Officers arrived quickly and secured the scene but for now there are more questions than answers.

The couple had two other sons. Friends told WGN one of the sons had a contentious relationship with his parents. Police are talking to him at this hour.