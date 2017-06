Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A sure sign that summer is almost officially here: the Gold Coast Art Fair returns for its 60th year.

Over 300 artist from around the world, including 40 different states, display their wares at the art festival organized by Amdur Productions that's technically held in the Loop in Grant Park.

WGN's Maggie Carlo highlights some of the sculptors, silk scarf makers, and jewelry crafters offering up a wide range of options, including plenty for dads.