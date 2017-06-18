Josh Nelson discusses the state of the White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the MLB Draft behind them, White Sox fans now turn their attention to the next major deadline: July 31st.

That's when the next step of the team's rebuilding process gets underway as the MLB trade deadline gives Rick Hahn a chance to add more prospects to the team's farm system.

Who will go? David Robertson, Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier and, if he improves, James Shields could all be options.

Josh Nelson, the host of the "South Side Sox" podcast appeared on Sports Feed to discuss those options with Josh Frydman on Sunday.

Watch Josh's discussion in the video above or below.