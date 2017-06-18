Toddler’s death ruled a homicide caused by assault; person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An autopsy found 3-year-old Jesipel Aleman's death early Sunday morning was a homicide caused by multiple injuries sustained during an assault; one person is in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a 3-year-old girl not breathing in a Little Village apartment around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, and pronounced the toddler dead at the scene.

Nearby, 17-year-old neighbor Rodrigo Gudino said he was woken up by police coming to the apartment across the hallway, where he says the little girl's family had lived for roughly three months.

"It's haunting. It happened just opposite of my apartment," Gudino said.

In a building where everyone knows almost everyone, no one really knows Jesipel's family. But, they heard them.

Neighbors suspect Jesipel may have gotten caught up in the middle, possibly while attempting to intervene in a fight.

"One thing leads to another, and a child dies," Gudino said.

Police interviewed many of the neighbors and took one person into custody.

Though residents say that they have long lived among violence, Jesipel's death is beyond anything they are prepared to emotionally absorb.

"I've seen shootings. I've seen adults die. I hear gunshots. I've never seen a case like this with a child," Gudino said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. One person remains in custody, and charges are pending.