Woman slain in Gold Coast among at least 3 killed, 25 wounded in weekend violence

CHICAGO -- It was another violent weekend in Chicago, with three people killed and more than 25 wounded in shootings.

In the upscale Gold Coast neighborhood, people were stunned to hear a woman was shot to death in the 500 block of East Ohio, near a parking garage.

“This is a very nice area. This is shocking. We were actually walking around the same time last night,” said Gold Coast resident Jim Davis.

The 25-year-old woman was identified as Raven Lemons, and police say she was standing on the street with a friend when a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning.

“It doesn’t surprise me because there’s violence in every town, but it is very kind of shocking that it happened down here,” said Gold Coast resident Breana Hon-Huffman.

Police closed off parking garage for the investigation, but so far no one has been arrested.

Gold Coast residents Kelly and Matthew Gencarelli say they’re planning to move.

“It’s way close to home - that’s the third person in a year," Kelly said.

The Gold Coast shooting was one of more than two dozen across Chicago this weekend, including at least two other killings. On Saturday evening, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. And on Friday in Englewood a 25-year-old man was killed, and two others were hurt, in the weekend’s first fatal shooting.

So far this year, more than 1,500 people have been shot and wounded, and more than 275 people have been shot and killed. There have been more than 200 shootings in the first half of this month.

On Father's Day, community activist Andrew Holmes reflected on what dads can do to stop the violence.

“It’s not just gangs and drugs – it’s self-hatred” behind the violence, Holmes said. “They can raise them right but they have to get into their hearts and heads - especially as fathers and men - we have to step up to the plate even more than we’ve been stepping up.”

Police tell us they continue to investigate the fatal shootings over the weekend.