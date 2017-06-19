Bond denied for 18-year-old charged with playground shooting that injured 2 girls

CHICAGO — “No bail! Take him back!” shouted a Cook County judge at the bond hearing of a man charged in a shooting that injured two young girls, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

18-year-old Raekwon Hudson was denied bond and awaits trail for the apparent gang shooting that injured the girls during a picnic celebrating the end of the school year on Friday afternoon.

Police say students and teachers were celebrating at the Warren Elementary School playground on the 9200 block of S. Jeffery Ave. on the South Side when three suspended male students tried to attend, but were kicked out by security.

Then around 1:40 p.m., someone in a black car opened fire on the suspended students, and when they ran back to the picnic, they drew the fire towards the celebration.

13-year-old Dakayla Hart was shot in the hand, and a 7-year-old girl was hit in the leg. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police say Hudson fired from a jeep in which he was a passenger and his targets were the three suspended students, members of a rival gang.

Two other males, a 16- and 17-year-old have also been charged with four felonies including two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting. The teens were not identified because they are minors. Police said Hudson and the two teens were found inside a stolen car and taken into custody.