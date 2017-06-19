Father’s Day weekend ends with 7 dead, 50 wounded in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- New overnight: The Father's Day weekend ends on a violent note in Chicago. Seven people shot to death, another 50 wounded.

A man was fatally shot in the head Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of east 82nd street.

Police say it was a road rage killing and a suspect has been arrested.

A 32-year-old man was shot several times and killed Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and the weekend's first shooting killed a 25-year-old man in Englewood.

Among the weekend's victims was a 25-year-old woman, Raven Lemmons, who was shot to death Sunday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood near a parking garage in the 500 block of east Ohio street.