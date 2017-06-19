Gov. Rauner to speak tomorrow night ahead of special session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor Rauner plans to deliver a live address to the people of Illinois Tuesday night from the old state capitol in Springfield.

His speech will come on the eve of a special session of the legislature starting Wednesday.

The governor called the 10- day session to deal with the state’s unprecedented budget impasse.

Illinois has plugged along on stopgap spending bills for nearly two years.

The fiscal deadline for a full budget is June 30th.

Rauner plans to speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday.