Jeremy Stoltz discusses how the Bears looked during mini camp on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For a few days, the Bears gave their coaches and some of the media an idea of what might be to come in a few months.

Granted, there was not hitting and some of the players were held out to make sure not to aggravate and injuries. But having the entire team at Halas Hall is as close as many had to seeing what this team might have for the 2017 season.

Jeremy Stoltz of Bear Report was on hand to see the practices and discussed what he saw on Sports Feed on Monday night. He discussed what he seen on both side of the ball with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Jeremy's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.