Man released from prison says he was framed by Chicago officer, files lawsuit

CHICAGO -- A man who says he was framed for murder by a Chicago police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, Cook County and the detective.

Jose Montanez was in prison for 23 years for a 1993 murder.

But the only thing linking him to the crime was the word of a jailhouse informant who later recanted his testimony.

The informant says now-retired Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara made him give the false testimony.

Now, Montanez and his attorney say the detective framed potentially dozens of men.

A report from the Better Government Association shows the city has spent nearly 20 million dollars to investigate, defend and settle misconduct claims related to former Detective Guevera.