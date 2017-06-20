2 children injured in separate shootings in Gary

GARY, Ind. -- Two children were hurt in separate shootings, less than a mile apart in Gary, Indiana last night.
8-year-old Harmoni Horton was hit while eating pizza in her at her grandparents’ house in the 2100 block of East Chase Ave.
A shot pierced the back door and struck her left side, damaging a lung, her kidneys and intestines.
Two more bullets shattered a window and hit a pipe.
Hours later, 9-year-old Devin Marshall was shot in his doorway in the 4300 block of West 19th.
A white or silver Pontiac was seen near both shootings.
Police aren't saying if the cases are related.
Both children are being treated at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.