2 children shot and wounded in separate shootings in Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. -- Two young children were wounded in separate shootings in Gary, Indiana on Monday,

In the more recent case, a 9-year-old boy was injured in the 4300 block of west 19th avenue. He had to be transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Chicago.

Just hours earlier, about a mile away, 8-year-old Harmoni Harmon was shot and wounded by a stray bullet at her grandparent's home.

She is also at the University of Chicago, where reportedly her lung collapsed, but she's listed as stable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.