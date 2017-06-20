× Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez smashes a stadium light with home run

SALEM, Virginia – Everyone likes to pretend they are like Roy Hobbs on a baseball diamond, but few can actually pull it off.

Yet on Monday, a Cubs prospect pulled it off.

The mythical character from the famed baseball movie “The Natural” once ended a game by smacking a homer of the stadium lights at the top of the stadium. The flurry of sparks that rained down from the upper deck in the New York Knights’ pennant-clinching victory was indeed the stuff of legends.

Eloy Jimenez got a little taste of that on a bit smaller scale on Monday when he stepped to the plate at the Carolina League All-Star Home Run Derby at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

In a video captured by J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, the outfielder for the Advanced Class-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans smacked a homer off the light tower in left field and shattered a light.

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

At the end of the video, sparks can be seen falling from the light standard as the ball makes its way towards the field. It was the most memorable moment of the home run derby but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to advance Jimenez to the finals.

The show of power isn’t a surprise to fans who’ve followed Jimenez in the minors this season. So far this year he’s hit seven homers in 28 games for the Pelicans and smacked three in the Arizona Fall League in just 15 games in 2016. Since joining the Cubs in 2014, Jimenez has 34 homers in 254 minor league games along with a .293 batting average to go with a .478 slugging percentage.