Dwyane Wade will take his player option, return to the Bulls for 2017-2018: Report

CHICAGO – Even with the roller coaster of a season with the Bulls in his first year back in his hometown, he was still expected to come back for a second go-around.

After all, Dwyane Wade is slated to make $24 million dollars this upcoming year and it’s his choice whether to return or not.

On Tuesday, it appears he has made his decision.

Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com is reporting that Wade has decided to take his player option with the team and return to the franchise in the 2017-2018 season.

Sources: Bulls were informed by Dwyane Wade that he's picking up his option for next season. Story to come — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) June 20, 2017

After 13 years in Miami, Wade signed a two-year contract with a player option in July of 2016. In his first season with the Bulls, Wade played in 60 games averaging 18.3 points per contest. In the six-game playoff series with the Celtics, Wade averaged 15 points and four assists a game.