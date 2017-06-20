Extra oomph helps e-bike propel into mainstream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The technology of electric bikes puts more power in pedal strokes. It is illegal for professional racers but is now available and on the market to anyone who wants speed without the work.

The extra boost comes from a motor built right into the pedal and front derailleur of the bike. The juice is a removable battery pack that can last up to 50 miles and it’s all tracked by a small computer display.

For years, E-Bikes have been popular in Europe, and more recently, made headlines for big name athletes now banned from racing for “hiding” the electronic motors within their bike frames.

The coveted edge of a bike motor is now here in the U.S. and officially launched in the Midwest this weekend during their first ever E-Bike Expo.

Riders can try the latest models designed by Bosch that make biking possible for those who thought they were no longer in the game.

The Bosch designed bikes come in all kinds; from leisure models to a knobby tire mountain bike that could get you through even Chicago’s snow. The price tag is anywhere from $2,000 up to a BMW inspired model running three times that.

It’s expensive, but fans say it's still cheaper than a car, and will get you there just as fast in Chicago traffic.

Cyclists can reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and get a bigger boost with each push of the pedal. It gets you going where you need to go faster and without all the sweat.