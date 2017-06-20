FeedonThis: Let the NBA drama continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What looked like a pretty dull week for the Bulls and the NBA Draft has gotten a whole lot more interesting.

After the Celtics traded away the top pick for more first rounders, then Paul George said he was leaving for the Lakers no matter what in 2018. That started a series of events that now appear to having Jimmy Butler back on the trade block.

Is he headed to Cleveland? Minnesota? Boston? Or is this just another big smoke screen?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Tuesday's Sports Feed. Their conversation is part of #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Bulls decided if they're going to start a rebuild, it appears that Cleveland could be in position to build a new superteam.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that possibility in the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So who didn't wear it better? Javi or Jake.

Jarrett and Josh compared the Cubs' players ESPN "Body Issue" covers on Tuesday's show while weighing in on the controversy surrounding a slide into home by Anthony Rizzo on Monday.

Watch the discussion in the video above.