CHICAGO -- A 47-year-old man is charged with stabbing a couple to death in their home in the North Austin neighborhood.

Dexter Barnes faces two counts of first degree murder.

It happened in the 1400 block of North Leclaire on Sunday.

Police were called by a family member who had come home and discovered the bodies.

The victims, who were both in their 60s, had multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors say the two owned the building and were retired.