Scott Phillips discusses a busy NBA Draft week on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - As draft day gets closer and closer, things get a lot more interesting around the NBA.

The top pick in the selections has already been dealt, trade rumors out heating up around two of the league's rising stars and the continued mystery that is the Bulls.

On top of that, Gar Forman and John Paxson have to make a pick to improve their mediocre team, no matter where it might be in the draft.

Scott Phillips of NBC's College Basketball Talk and CSN Chicago has been following the NBA prospects over the past few months. He appeared on Sports Feed to discuss more with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday evening.

