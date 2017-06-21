Blackhawks’ 2017-2018 season opener announced

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced their season opener Wednesday hours after key player Marian Hossa announced he would not be playing in the 2017-2018 season.

The team will open the regular season schedule at the United Center on Thursday, October 5th with a game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. CST.

The entirety of the schedule will be announced on Thursday June 22nd around 12 p.m. CST.

The new season will be missing a staple in the Blackhawks franchise with Hossa out for the season due to a medical issue.

In his statement earlier Wednesday, Hossa said that he was battling a “progressive skin disorder” that people speculate is giving him an allergic reaction to his equipment.

For information about group tickets for Blackhawks pre- and regular-season games, people are encouraged to call (312) 455-7000. Tickets for single games will be available at a later date.