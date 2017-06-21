Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft

LAS VEGAS – Thanks to their outstanding regular season record, the Blackhawks had to wait a little while before one of their unprotected players was selected as a new member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the end, the player they expected to be taken was selected. Meanwhile one of the forwards rumored to be traded to the team remains in Chicago.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk was selected by the Golden Knights with the third-to-last pick of the Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Many expected the defenseman to be selected but a few also expected the new team to take on forward Marcus Kruger in hopes of salary cap savings.

Following the announcement of Marian Hossa missing the 2017-2018 seasons with an allergy issue, the Blackhawks are holding onto Kruger for the moment.

Signed by the Blackhawks in March of 2014 on an entry-level contract, van Riemsdyk played parts of three seasons with the Blackhawks. After 18 games and four playoff contests for the Stanley Cup Champions in 2015, van Riemsdyk played in all 82 games in his second season with the Blackhawks with three goals and 11 assists.

This past season, injuries limited van Riemsdyk to just 58 games put his +/- rating improved by 22 points to +17 as he added five goals and another 11 assists.