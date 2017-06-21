Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa will not play in 2017-2018 season due to medical issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Blackhawk's Marian Hossa released a statement saying that he will not be playing in the 2017-2018 season.

I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications

involved to treat the disorder. Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.

According to a report by Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet Canada, Hossa's condition may be an allergy that he has to his hockey equipment.

In the report, Friedman says that Hossa has taken medicine to combat the allergy but due to its potency but doctors are worried about him taking it for long periods of time.

This brings a close to a remarkable 19-year career for the native of Czechoslovakia. A likely Hockey Hall of Famer, Hossa has 525 career goals and 1,134 points with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Blackhawks.

Since joining the Blackhawks in 2009, Hossa has 186 goals and 229 assists in helping the team to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. This past season the forward played in 76 games, scoring 26 goals with 19 assists.