Body found in burning vehicle in Morton Arboretum

LISLE, Ill. -- Sheriff's deputies in DuPage County are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a burning vehicle at the Morton Arboretum.

Deputies were dispatched to the arboretum early this afternoon for the report of the vehicle on fire. The vehicle was in a remote parking area of the park, officials said in a statement.

Deputies determined a person was deceased inside the vehicle. The age or gender of the deceased is not yet know. Officials say the investigation is in its early stages.

A statement from the Arboretum confirmed they received reports of a car on fire, but did not provide additional details.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.