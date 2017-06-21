Police investigating attempted kidnapping near suburban elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- Harvey police have increased patrols after an attempted two kidnappings were reported near an elementary school.

Parents of students at Bryant Elementary’s summer school program received a robo-call alerting them to an attempted kidnapping earlier this week.

The message only mentioned the Tuesday incident when a 10-year-old boy was walking to school at about 7:15 a.m. was allegedly chased by a man in a black hooded sweatshirt carrying a gun. The boy told police the man tripped and he was able to run into school.

The other attempted kidnapping has fewer details but allegedly happened Monday at 7:30 a.m. near the school where about 300 kids are attending summer classes.

Residents are asked to be on guard and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Currently there is not a good description of the suspect.