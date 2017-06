CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking help in locating a missing girl.

12-year-old Natalie Guartan went missing from the 800 block of North Hamlin Street.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Natalie is Hispanic and has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’04 and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have any information please contact Chicago Police at 312 744-8266