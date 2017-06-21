Satchel Price discusses Marian Hossa on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the salary cap era, Blackhawks fans are used to saying goodbye to their favorite stars.

There is only so much money that Stan Bowman can spend every year, so the rooters of the team usually have to say goodbye to one of their favorite stars.

But late Tuesday and early Wednesday provided an unexpected jolt to the fan base with one of their core players.

Marian Hossa is forced to leave hockey for the 2017-2018 season due to an allergy related to his hockey pads. The forward verified the report from SportsNet Canada early Wednesday morning and Blackhawks fans have been weighing in all day.

Satchel Price of Second City Hockey and The Athletic Chicago did so on Wednesday night on Sports Feed. He discussed the impact of Hossa's departure along withe upcoming expansion and NHL Draft with Josh Frydman.

To watch Satchel's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.